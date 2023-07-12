With makeshift accommodations, food & water, Delhi govt begins evacuation

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started evacuating thousands of people from low-lying areas along the Yamuna river following heavy rains even as it deployed its ministers on the ground to oversee rescue operations, amid a political blame game with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.



Delhi Development minister Gopal Rai inspected the relief camp near Rajghat DTC Depot, which houses 2,700 tents with 27,000 people already registered at the shelters. The relief centres span from the northern district of Palla to the southern district of South Delhi.

The relief centre near the Rajghat DTC depot is presently hosting 126 individuals and District Magistrates have been directed to be on high alert and deploy teams and additional resources to ensure the safety of individuals residing in low-lying areas along the Yamuna.

In a series of weather developments recently, heavy rainfall in northern India has resulted in a rapid rise in the water levels of the Yamuna. Significant water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna has seen the river cross the danger mark.

The department has commenced the evacuation of individuals residing in lower regions of the Yamuna and transporting them to safer areas, Rai said during his visit.

The government has issued instructions to ensure the provision of essential amenities at all the relief centres while other affected residents are being relocated to camps set up across different districts.

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reviewed the preparations for relief measures in Akshardham and said that the Delhi government is prepared to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, quick response teams and boats have been deployed to help people in the submerged area.

The people of the JJ cluster on the banks of Yamuna are being rescued and moved to 2,500 camps set up in 6 districts with arrangements for stay and food. Carpets and mattresses have also been arranged and if there are signs of any kind of disease, then the government will send a medical team.

Around 1,700 camps have been set up in the East District while there are about 200 camps in the North East and South East, Bharadwaj added.

Delhi Social Welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand also reviewed the preparations for relief measures while visiting the flood relief camp at the old Yamuna Bridge near Shastri Park. The Delhi government has also set up several control rooms, including a central control room, to monitor flood-prone areas and the water levels of the Yamuna, Anand said.

Tuesday also witnessed a political downpour with Bharadwaj slamming Delhi L-G Saxena for playing politics amidst heavy rains.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality. Kejriwal had said the evacuation of people from low-lying areas will start

once the river breaches the 206-metre mark.

The old iron bridge over Yamuna has been temporarily closed for traffic movement as the river exceeded the evacuation mark in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for public/traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.” Police also said that traffic movement will also remain restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. In another tweet, it stated, “Traffic will remain affected on Shivaji Marg in the carriageway from Zakhira towards

Moti Nagar due to ongoing

work being carried out by Delhi Jal Board.”