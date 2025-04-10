With early heatwave, schools cut outdoor activities, offer hydrating drinks to students

NEW DELHI: As Delhi schools respond to rising temperatures, many have introduced measures to protect students from heat-related illnesses. Several schools are serving hydrating drinks like aam panna, lemonade, buttermilk, and wood apple beverages on campus.

At ITL International School, Dwarka, students are encouraged to bring cucumber and watermelon-infused water, and teachers have demonstrated how to prepare cooling drinks in class. Tagore International School, East of Kailash, has advised students to carry caps or umbrellas and take regular water breaks. Outdoor games have been suspended in favour of indoor activities.

Sovereign School, Rohini, is conducting health checkups for vulnerable students and keeping ORS and glucose in the infirmary, following the DoE’s guidelines issued in March.