Wishes pour in for CM Arvind Kejriwal on his 55th birthday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked people for their wishes on his birthday, but said he was missing his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

“Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much!

But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kejriwal, who turned 55, also asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India.

“... That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy,” he said. Later in the day, the Delhi Assembly extended wishes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla praying for his long life and hoping that he scales new heights in his political life.

The AAP also wished Kejriwal on his special day by calling him the “man who invented zero electricity bills” and “the champ who made us believe that Indian government schools can compete with top-notch private schools”.

Taking to X, the party said, “Happy Birthday to the leader who made basic necessities like education, healthcare, electricity, & water the pillars of our political discourse. Happy Birthday to the brave soul who ditched his comfortable job to change the Politics of India. Happy Birthday to the son of the soil who is always thinking of the last man in the queue.”

Calling Kejriwal the “statesman who made the youth take interest in politics”, the party also referred to him as “the people’s leader who built a political unicorn from scratch and achieved a National Party status in just 10 years”.

“Happy Birthday to the leader who strengthened Democracy with his politics. @ArvindKejriwal: The Man. The Myth. The Legend.#HappyBirthdayArvindKejriwal,” the party tweeted.

“Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health,” PM Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also wished the Delhi chief minister and prayed for his long life.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji. I pray to God for your long and healthy life,” he posted on social media site X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished her Delhi counterpart on his birthday.

“Best wishes to Shri @ArvindKejriwal on his birthday! May the coming year bring you joy, peace and good health,” she wrote in a post on X.