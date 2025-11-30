Wire-mesh composting boosts NDMC’s sustainable waste drive

New Delhi: In a renewed push towards sustainable urban management, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its efforts to streamline waste processing and maintain high standards of public hygiene across the capital’s residential and commercial pockets. A key initiative in this direction is the introduction of wire-mesh composting of leaves and wet waste at the Hi-Tech Nursery on Madhu Limaye Marg, launched in April this year.

The wire-mesh composting system enables efficient decomposition of organic waste collected from surrounding green areas. According to NDMC officials, the compost generated through this eco-friendly method is being distributed among residents of Satya Sadan and D1–D2 officers’ flats in Chanakyapuri.

The initiative not only reduces the burden on landfill sites but also encourages local households to adopt sustainable gardening and waste-management practices. Officials emphasise that decentralised composting remains central to NDMC’s long-term vision of minimising municipal waste through scientifically managed recycling processes.

Parallel to its environmental initiatives, NDMC continues to strengthen cleanliness operations across market areas. Recent visuals from Laxmi Bai Nagar Market showcase Palika Sahayaks engaged in rigorous washing, sweeping, and upkeep of market corridors.

NDMC’s sanitation teams and composting initiatives ensure clean, sustainable public spaces, reflecting a commitment to civic discipline and urban liveability.