Winter vacation in Delhi schools reduced to 6 days, to begin from January 1

Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 to six days and will begin from January 1, 2024, a circular from the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.

Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15.

“However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18,” the circular read.

The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024.

“All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents,” the DoE said.