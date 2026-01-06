Winter session’s 1st day wasted, no concrete plan on pollution: Yadav

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav on Monday said that the first day of the winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was wasted in meaningless debate as the government failed to present any concrete proposal for permanent relief from dangerous air pollution.

Yadav said the Lt. Governor’s address failed to talk about pollution control or corruption as flagged in Comptroller and Auditor General reports against the previous AAP government and went on to extol the virtues of the BJP government led by Rekha Gupta. He claimed even after 11 months in power, the BJP government had not ordered a probe into irregularities in the CAG reports. He targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that the party raised the issue of pollution in the House despite having failed to control air pollution during its 11 years in power. He alleged that public money was wasted without achieving results. Yadav blamed the BJP government for making hollow claims over the past 11 months and squandering crores on failed measures such as cloud seeding.

Yadav demanded that the remaining CAG reports related to issues like the liquor scam, Sheesh Mahal, and Mohalla Clinics should be tabled in the Assembly, and the chief minister should inform the public about the action taken so far.

He said Delhi has become the most polluted city in the world, while the government is resorting to ineffective steps like school closures and reduced office attendance, ignoring the plight of workers exposed to toxic air. Yadav raised concern over the health sector, alleging that only 13 percent of the ₹1 lakh crore budget goes to health, which largely benefits private companies in the form of the PPP model. He said new hospitals, the Holambi Kalan e-waste plant, Yamuna cleaning, and sewage treatment are being given to private players.