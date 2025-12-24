Winter Session of Delhi Assembly from Jan 5–8

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved a series of public welfare measures, including holding the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from January 5 to January 8, alongside major decisions on environment protection and public transport reforms.

Announcing the decisions, the Chief Minister said the Assembly session would provide a platform for detailed discussions on public welfare issues. “The Delhi government will facilitate discussions on various issues related to public welfare during this session,” she said, adding that the duration of the session may be extended if required.

The Cabinet meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, also cleared proposals for setting up an e-waste eco park at Holambi Kalan, rejuvenating the capital’s water bodies, and transferring the operation of all city bus services to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) from the next financial year.

Highlighting the government’s broader approach, the Chief Minister said development should go beyond infrastructure and directly benefit citizens. “Our vision is to make Delhi a clean, well-organised Capital where development goes hand in hand with social justice, environmental protection and strong civic amenities,” she said.

On environmental initiatives, she said the proposed e-waste eco park would help address the city’s growing electronic waste problem through scientific and safe recycling practices. The project, to be developed at Holambi Kalan, aims to formalise e-waste management while generating green employment opportunities.

The Cabinet also approved a plan for the conservation and rejuvenation of water bodies, aimed at improving groundwater levels and restoring ecological balance. “Reviving neglected water bodies will strengthen water conservation efforts and enhance Delhi’s environmental balance,” the Chief Minister said. In another key decision, the Cabinet approved handing over the operation of all bus services from DIMTS to DTC, a move expected to improve service quality, enable better route rationalisation and provide greater stability for drivers and conductors.

The upcoming Assembly session is expected to deliberate on these initiatives and other matters concerning the city’s governance and public interest.