Winter Rose Show returns to Chanakyapuri

New delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in association with the Rose Society of India, will organise its annual Winter Rose Show this weekend at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri.

The two-day event will be held on December 20 and 21.

According to NDMC, the show will be inaugurated on Saturday, while prizes for the best exhibits will be distributed on Sunday.

The exhibition will be open to the public from noon to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

The show will feature a wide range of rose varieties, including Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Miniature and Polyantha. Participants from NDMC, PGI Chandigarh and IARI-Pusa will take part.

Visitors can also enjoy student painting competitions, rose-based products and floral arrangements.