Winter relief expanded, gaps remain

New Delhi: As temperatures continue to dip in the Capital, conditions inside several night shelters have once again drawn attention to gaps in Delhi’s arrangements for the homeless. While the Delhi government has expanded shelter capacity and intensified rescue operations on Thursday, many residents say the facilities remain overcrowded and inadequate to withstand the harsh winter.

Several shelters are reportedly exceeding capacity, leaving people to sleep on cold floors after beds run out. “We are given blankets, but surviving with just one blanket in this cold is impossible,” said Shabina Bano staying in Vasant Vihar shelter. “My daughter keeps falling sick, but we can’t do anything.”

Others complained about space shortages and distance. “These temporary shelters should be everywhere. My workplace is far from the shelter I live in. By the time I reach, there is no space,” said Shubham, a daily-wage labourer sleeping on a footpath near Okhla. Some said, “On

paper and in the media, everything looks fine, but officials should visit every shelter to see the reality.”

Acting on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directions, the government has further intensified winter operations. Shelter capacity around AIIMS–Safdarjung and G.B. Pant Hospital has been increased to 350 beds. Besides the existing pagoda shelters, additional temporary shelters have been set up in subway areas near hospitals.

Around 75 homeless persons were rescued during a special drive near AIIMS-Safdarjung and shifted to safe locations. Eight pagoda shelters with a capacity of 80 beds have also been established around G.B. Pant Hospital. Regular inspections between 10 pm and 4 am and a 24-hour central control room are coordinating rescue efforts. “Our priority is the safety, dignity and humane care of homeless citizens,” the Chief Minister said.

According to officials, Delhi currently operates 197 permanent night shelters with a capacity of around 18,000 people, along with temporary ‘pagoda’ shelters set up during winter. These shelters are equipped with basic amenities such as mattresses, blankets, drinking water, toilets, electricity and, at some locations, hot water and bathing facilities. The government has also activated the ‘Rain Basera’ mobile application to provide real-time information on shelter availability.

Furthermore, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), an independent department under the Delhi government, is currently operating and managing around 197 night shelters across the city on a 24×7 basis through Shelter Management Agencies. As mentioned on the DUSIB website, 82 shelters are in RCC buildings and 115 are in porta-cabin structures, with a combined capacity of about 7,092 people.

As mentioned on DUSIB website, to meet the increased winter demand, DUSIB has planned to set up 200–250 additional waterproof and fire-retardant ‘pagoda’ tents during 2025–26, which can accommodate another 2,000–2,500 people. Additional tents will be installed if required, and biometric attendance has been introduced for staff managing these shelters.

Officials said all shelters are currently operational and will be monitored continuously till March 15.

The ‘Rain Basera’ mobile application is also functioning to provide real-time information and ensure the safety of homeless citizens.