Winter chill pushes power demand to 5,247 MW

New Delhi: The prevailing cold conditions pushed Delhi’s peak power demand to a record high of 5,247 MW on Thursday morning, more than the peaks during winters in the past two years, officials said. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre Delhi data, peak power demand of the city clocked 5,247 MW at 10.56 am. On Wednesday, the peak demand had crossed the 5,000 MW-mark (5,126 MW) this winter, they said.

The peak demand of 5,247 is the highest so far this winter. It is more than the peak power demand clocked during the winters of 2022 (5,104 MW) and 2021 (5,021MW) yet lower than 5,343 MW in the winters of 2020, the officials said.

The surge in power demand was mainly due to increased heating needs of the people that normally formed 50 per cent of the total demand, power distribution company officials said.