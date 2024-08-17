Winter Action Plan: Minister Rai holds high-level meeting

New Delhi: The Delhi government is ramping up its efforts to combat pollution with the development of a new Winter Action Plan. Environment minister Gopal Rai led a high-level meeting on Friday, with officials from the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to outline the strategy aimed at reducing the city’s pollution levels during the winter months.



Minister Gopal Rai announced that the Winter Action Plan will address 14 key focus areas to tackle various sources of pollution. “This year’s Winter Action Plan will focus on critical issues such as vehicle emissions, dust pollution, pollution hotspots, stubble burning, open waste burning, and improving dialogue with the central government and neighboring states,” Rai said. He highlighted that a collaborative meeting on September 5 with representatives from 33 relevant departments will finalise the joint action plan based on these focus areas.

Rai elaborated on several significant decisions made during the meeting. “We have initiated the process of creating a Winter Action Plan to address the pollution problem during the winter season. Today’s review meeting with high-ranking officials from the Environment Department and DPCC was crucial in identifying 14 focal points for action,” he noted. The minister stressed that these focal points will

guide the government’s efforts and help shape the final Winter Action Plan.

The plan will address a range of issues including dust pollution, emissions from vehicles, stubble burning, and open waste burning. Additionally, it will focus on industrial pollution and the transition of all registered industrial units in Delhi to piped natural gas (PNG). Rai emphasised the need to upgrade the Green War Room and the Green Delhi App to enhance communication and ensure timely responses to public grievances.

The plan also includes measures to identify and address pollution hotspots, areas where residents face the highest levels of pollution. “We will use real-time source apportionment studies to pinpoint the causes of pollution more accurately,” Rai asserted.