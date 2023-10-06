Winter action plan: Govt to roll out anti-dust campaign from October 7

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to roll out an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to November 7 as part of its Winter Action Plan.



Environment minister Gopal Rai chaired a joint meeting with concerned departments to discuss the campaign. This initiative comes in response to the persistent issue of air pollution in the national capital.

Under this campaign, 591 teams from 13 departments will be deployed for inspections across Delhi. These teams will work around the clock to monitor and prevent dust pollution. Their findings will be regularly shared with the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Rai emphasised the importance of addressing dust pollution, particularly from construction sites, which poses significant health risks. To tackle this issue, the Construction and Demolition Portal was introduced, making it mandatory for construction sites covering an area of 500 square meters or more to self-register on the portal.

The minister stated, “The aim of this campaign is to ensure that all active Construction and Demolition sites are registered on the portal. DPCC will examine the self-assessment reports of all registered sites on the portal.”

Additionally, departments have been instructed to conduct continuous monitoring of construction sites. Any violations of the 14 construction rules will be dealt with as per the directives of the National Green Tribunal.

To combat pollution, Delhi has also deployed 82 Mechanical Road Sweeping machines, 530 water sprinklers, and 258 mobile anti-smog guns throughout the city. Notably, the mandatory use of anti-smog guns has been extended to construction sites spanning 5,000 square meters or more. Rai explained the specifics, saying, “The requirements vary, one anti-smog gun for sites of 5,000 to 10,000 square meters, two for 10,000 to 15,000 square meters, three for 15,000 to 20,000 square meters, and at least four for sites exceeding 20,000 square meters. These measures aim to combat air pollution and create a cleaner environment in Delhi.”

Rai emphasised the positive impact of the anti-dust campaign, stating, “This anti-dust campaign will provide relief to the people of Delhi to a great extent from the pollution caused during the winter season. Moreover, it will play a crucial part in enhancing the environment and curbing pollution in Delhi.”

He also noted that the government’s stringent measures have already led to a 30 per cent reduction in air pollution levels. In light of the upcoming winter season, the government unveiled a 15-point winter action plan on September 29, which includes this anti-dust campaign.