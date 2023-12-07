Winter action plan for homeless begins, 250 extra shelters to be set up

Th e Delhi government on Tuesday unveiled its comprehensive Winter Action Plan, aimed at ensuring the well-being of the city’s homeless population. With the onset of the winter season, 16 dedicated teams have been mobilised to take homeless individuals off the streets and provide them with shelter and warmth.

“Our Winter Action Plan, with its 16 dedicated teams and a 24x7 control room, aims to provide shelter and warmth to every individual in need,” stated an official, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the homeless during the harsh winter months. In a letter addressed to the chairperson of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement

Board (DUSIB), the state government outlined the specifics

of the winter action plan for the 2023-24 season. Th e plan is set to remain in operation until March 15 next year, focusing on offering shelter facilities to all homeless individuals across the city. The official communication highlighted that Delhi

currently has 197 shelters with a total capacity to accommodate 7,092 people. To further enhance the reach of the winter action plan, an additional 200-

250 shelters will be temporarily set up using pagoda tents. This proactive measure aims to ensure that all those seeking refuge from the winter cold can find accommodation. As part of the initiative, three helpline numbers have been established, allowing citizens to inform DUSIB about the presence of people living on the streets. The Rain Basera App, available for download on the Google Play Store, serves the same purpose. Upon notification, response teams will swiftly reach the reported location to assist those in need. Th e official notice stressed the importance of raising awareness among the homeless population about the availability of shelters.