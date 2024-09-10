Will you pay ex-gratia to family? HC asks Amity Univ

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Amity Law School if it will make an ex-gratia payment to the family of law student Sushant Rohilla who died by suicide in 2016 after allegedly being barred from sitting for the semester exams due to lack of requisite attendance.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh said it was not blaming any individual for the unfortunate incident but the “shoulder” of the institution should be “broad enough” to take responsibility for the systemic failure.

While questioning the need for mandatory attendance in higher education, the court also asked the Centre to commence within two weeks a stakeholder consultation on the issue.

It asked the central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to issue a circular to all educational institutions giving them a final opportunity to constitute a ‘grievance redressal committee’ in two weeks or face action.

Sushant Rohilla, a third year law student of Amity had hanged himself at his home here on August 10, 2016 after his college allegedly barred him from sitting for the semester exams due to lack of requisite attendance. He left behind a note saying he was a failure and did not wish to live.

The high court was hearing the petition initiated by the Supreme Court in September 2016 following the incident but was transferred to it in March 2017. The court advised Amity Law School to consider an ex-gratia payment to the family of a deceased student, noting systemic failures and urging the institution to take responsibility.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) said it may reconsider its 70 per cent mandatory attendance rule in law colleges, acknowledging the pressure on students and mental health concerns.

The court criticised the unrealistic nature of the attendance rules, pointing out that they are often breached. It also directed the UGC to file an affidavit and begin stakeholder consultations on whether mandatory attendance norms should be revised for UG and PG courses.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) shared that attendance requirements for medical courses are 75 per cent for undergraduates and 80 per cent for postgraduates. The court will review the matter again in October.