Will present report of our 100 days in office on May 31: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that her government will present a report card of its 100 days in office on May 31 and stressed it is their duty to inform people about the work done by them.

The BJP formed the government after 25 years in Delhi, with Gupta taking oath as the chief minister on February 20 along with her Cabinet colleagues in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan.

The chief minister said the Delhi government has been working continuously during this tenure of 100 days.

“You have all seen that the Delhi government is seen working 24X7. On May 30, our government will complete 100 days. We will present our report card to the people of Delhi on May 31. We will give the details of every single work done by us,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Gupta said it is people, who ensured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was formed in Delhi.

“It is our duty to inform the people of Delhi. Whatever work we have done in our 100-day tenure and whatever schemes we have brought here, we will present all details before the people of Delhi on May 31,” she added.

The BJP came to power in Delhi ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s decade-long rule, winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly in the elections held in February this year.