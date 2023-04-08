Will organise extra classes for students weak in studies: CM

New Delhi: If some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be organised for them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, responding to a BJP leader who posted mark sheets of students, who didn’t perform well, on Twitter.



“One of these children will become the prime minister of the country in future and we do not want anyone to become PM in future with a fake degree,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The statement from the chief minister came in response to BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana who posted mark sheets of government school students and alleged that more than 1 lakh children fail in Class 9 every year.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress also demanded a probe into the allegations of teachers “being forced” to write “answers on blank exam papers” of Class 9 and 11 students of Delhi government schools.

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP’s name will be etched in history if it demolishes its office to build schools but is doing the opposite which is very painful.

Kejriwal made the remarks after inaugurating a school in East Vinod Nagar, even as the BJP refuted the allegation by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday that it has “encroached” on a government school land adjacent to its new central office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and is going to demolish the building there.

The BJP claimed that the school building was lying abandoned for many years and no school was running there. Also, the building was on the land of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) which had already given a notice to the MCD to take back its possession.

Kejriwal on Saturday charged that while the AAP government is building new schools, the BJP was demolishing schools to build its office.

“They will have their name etched in history if they demolish BJP offices to build schools. But it’s very painful that they are demolishing school,” he alleged.