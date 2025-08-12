Will implement SC order on stray dogs via comprehensive, well-structured plan: CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the stray dog menace in the capital has reached a critical stage and will be tackled through a “comprehensive” and “well-structured” plan to give citizens the relief they deserve. She said the Supreme Court’s order directing authorities to move all strays into shelters holds great significance for the government and will be implemented promptly.

Gupta noted that after her government assumed office, discussions began on finding a lasting solution, contrasting with the handling of the issue by previous administrations. Delhi’s Development and Animal Husbandry Minister Kapil Mishra said the verdict had cleared all obstacles to action and would be implemented in a time-bound manner, with special attention to animal welfare.

He said the government’s animal department will coordinate with all agencies to ensure proper execution while showing compassion towards the animals. Mishra described the court’s decision as a step towards freeing residents from the fear of rabies and stray attacks. The government, he added, was already developing a humane policy and had consulted animal lovers to address rising dog bite cases.