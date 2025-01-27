Will free Delhi from illegal B’deshi immigrants and Rohingiyas: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described AAP as ‘Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party’, and alleged that it did nothing but spread lies to get votes and indulged in corruption under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership during its 10-year rule in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in the Narela Assembly constituency, Shah exhorted people to dislodge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power to end its “misrule”, vowing that the BJP will fulfil all its poll promises, make Delhi the world’s number one Capital, and also free

the city from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingiyas if it gets the mandate in next month’s elections. Addresing a public meeting in the city on Saturday, Shah had accused the AAP government of sheltering illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingiyas with the help

of the district administration under its control. “Kejriwal only told lies to get votes... AAP means ‘Awaidh Aamdaniwali Party’ (party which makes illegal income),” he said on Sunday while campaigning for BJP candidate from Narela, Raj Karan Khatri. The home minister also alleged that the AAP government under Kejriwal’s leadership only told lies to the people and indulged in corruption.

“The entire Delhi is today struggling with supply of dirty water and waterlogging. The schools have been finished. There aren’t adequate facilities in the hospitals,” he alleged. While the governance in Delhi under Kejriwal’s AAP worsened over the past 10 years, states ruled by

the BJP progressed due to the party’s double-engine government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, he added. Shah also said the country has “blessed” Modi and made him the country’s prime minister for the third consecutive term by reposing faith in him. It is because Modi does what he says, Shah said. “Bless him once in Delhi too. Delhi will become the number one capital in the world… Make Khatri sahab (BJP candidate from Narela) victorious. The time has come for them (AAP) to go,” Shah told the gathering.

“I promise you that you make the BJP win, and within two years we will free Delhi from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingiyas,” Shah said, as he alleged that AAP indulged in scams worth crores of rupees during its rule in Delhi. “The (former) education minister (Manish Sisodia) opened liquor shops near schools, temples and gurdwaras to spoil the younger generation, besides indulging in corruption worth crores of rupees. But at the end, both ‘Bade Miya’ (Kejriwal) and ‘Chote Miya’ (Sisodia) were put in jail,” Shah said. He also claimed that AAP leaders not just indulged in liquor scam, but also committed scams worth crores of rupees involving the Delhi Jal Board, ration distribution, purchase of DTC bus, and construction of classrooms in schools. Attacking Kejriwal over the alleged scam in the renovation of his official bungalow when he was the chief minister, the home minister asked the gathering, “Do any of you have designer marvel worth Rs 6 crore at your house, or motorised curtains worth Rs 4-6 crore, or doors worth Rs 70 lakh which opens when you clap? “Do you have house carpet worth Rs 50 lakh, water system installed for Rs 15 crore, recliner sofa worth Rs 10 lakh? All these things were there in (Kejriwal’s) ‘Sheesh Mahal’,” he added.