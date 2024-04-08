Will Election Commission only send notices to Oppn parties, asks Atishi

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is under fire for its perceived inaction concerning complaints raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against objectionable hoardings put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) throughout Delhi.



The AAP’s repeated appeals to the Election Commission have gone unanswered, sparking concerns about the commission’s impartiality during the ongoing electoral process.

Expressing disappointment, senior AAP leader and Cabinet minister Atishi took to social media to voice her concerns over the Election Commission’s apparent indifference. She pointed out the commission’s delayed response, stating, “48 hours have passed since the AAP filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against BJP’s objectionable hoardings across Delhi. Till now no notice has been issued by the Election Commission to BJP so far. Will the Election Commission only send notices to Opposition parties?”

The controversy erupted after the AAP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the objectionable hoardings displayed by the BJP. Despite 48 hours passing since the complaint was filed, the Election Commission has not taken any concrete action or issued any notices to the BJP, fuelling suspicions of bias.

Atishi highlighted the disparity in treatment, noting that while the BJP’s complaints seem to garner prompt action, those from opposition parties seem to be disregarded. “It is worth noting that the BJP has put up objectionable hoardings across Delhi. On Friday morning, the AAP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding this. However, even after 48 hours of filing the complaint, the Election Commission has neither taken any action on this matter nor issued any notice to the BJP,” she remarked.

Raising concerns about the timing and transparency of the Election Commission’s actions, Atishi cited instances where notices were allegedly served hastily. She noted that she received a notice by the Election Commission within 12 hours after the BJP filed a complaint, yet news of the notice had already circulated in the media half an hour before she received it. The situation raises questions about whether the Election Commission will treat complaints from all parties equally or succumb to partisan influences.

As the controversy unfolds, demands for transparency and accountability within the Election Commission intensify, underscoring the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring a level playing field for all political entities.