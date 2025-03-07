Will complete desilting of 22 drains by May 31: Delhi govt to NGT

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the desilting of 22 drains across the city will be completed by May 31. However, the department has highlighted a deadlock over desilting the covered

sections of the Kushak and Sunehri Pul drains, stating that the issue will be resolved within 10 days.

The NGT is currently reviewing the desilting process for 24 drains that flow into the Yamuna River. In an order dated February 27, an NGT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Sudhir

Agarwal, and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad noted that the additional chief secretary of the I&FCD had been directed to provide an undertaking confirming the completion of desilting by the May 31 deadline.

The tribunal stated that the officer had submitted a report on February 25, affirming that the timeline would be adhered to.

However, the affidavit also pointed out concerns regarding desilting the covered sections of some drains. “Desilting of the covered sections must be carried out by the respective drain-covering agencies unless these portions are handed over to the department after being uncovered,” the document stated.

The NGT referred to an earlier statement by the additional chief secretary, highlighting the lack of response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the matter. “Communications had been sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) requesting the removal of the covered portions of the Kushak and Sunehri Pul drains. However, the MCD had not responded, and the I&FCD lacked the authority to dismantle the covered sections itself,” the tribunal noted.

The issue of covered drain sections remains a challenge, with the department relying on the MCD to act before desilting can proceed in those areas.

The matter is scheduled for a hearing on April 9, where the tribunal is expected to review progress and further deliberate on the unresolved sections of the drainage system.