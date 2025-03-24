Will bring white paper on previous AAP govt's tenure: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that her government will present a "white paper" on the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime in the national capital. She said this during a discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the Assembly. The first budget session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is underway. Earlier in the day, Gupta tabled the CAG report, which is expected to shed light on the financial and operational aspects of the DTC. She also said the economic survey will be tabled soon, as audits in different departments are still ongoing.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the first budget of the BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the capital last month, after defeating the AAP in the Assembly polls. The five-day budget session began on Monday morning with a traditional "kheer" ceremony.