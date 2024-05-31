Will approach SC over Haryana not releasing Delhi’s water share: Atishi

New Delhi: The Kejriwal administration is taking the Haryana government to the Supreme Court to demand Delhi’s rightful share of water from the Yamuna River. This move comes as the national Capital faces a deepening water crisis due to Haryana allegedly withholding water.



Water minister Atishi announced the government’s decision, stating, “We are going to the Supreme Court demanding Delhi’s right to water. The Haryana government is not releasing enough water in Yamuna, causing a deepening water crisis in Delhi.”

In response to the crisis, the Delhi government has established a central water tanker war room and launched a helpline (1916) for residents to request water tankers. Additionally, 200 enforcement teams from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have been deployed to monitor and prevent water wastage.

Atishi emphasised, “There is a complete ban on the use of any kind of portable water on construction sites and car wash centres. If any construction site is found using portable water, then those sites will be sealed by MCD.” The water level at the Wazirabad pond, which supplies three key water treatment plants in Delhi, has fallen to 670.2 feet, well below the normal level of 674 feet. Atishi highlighted the impact, stating, “When there is no water in Yamuna, no water at Wazirabad point, then it is natural that the water supply from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, and Okhla Water Treatment Plant will be affected.”

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Chief Secretary for granting leave to the heads of the health department and DJB without informing the ministers. “The health department’s secretary, SV Deepak Kumar, and the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board Anbarasu are on leave without informing their ministers. This is surprising and unfortunate,” Bharadwaj remarked.

In an emergency meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, the Kejriwal government discussed measures to manage the water crisis and ensure proper health facilities amid the ongoing heatwave. Atishi appealed to the public to conserve water, stating, “We are going through an emergency situation. Use as little water as possible, do not waste any kind of water. Only when all Delhiites come together, we will be able to face this water crisis.” Bharadwaj added that the government would ask the Supreme Court to direct neighbouring states to provide water to Delhi. “If we get at least 50 MGD of water in Wazirabad Pond, then it will provide some relief,” he said.

The Delhi government has also set up quick response teams in all 11 water zones of the city, which will be operational from June 5. These teams, led by ADM and SDM level officers, will ensure prompt delivery of water tankers to areas facing shortages.

In conclusion, Atishi reiterated the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to addressing it. “We are taking all possible measures to ensure that the people of Delhi do not suffer due to the water crisis. We urge everyone to cooperate and use water judiciously,” she said.