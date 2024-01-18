Will act according to law, says CM on ED summons

: With the ED asking him to appear for questioning on Thursday after he skipped summons thrice in the Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here he will do whatever needs to be done as per law.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi government, however, said on Wednesday that he is unlikely to appear before the agency as he is scheduled to leave for Goa on a three-day tour to take stock of party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, he was supposed to embark on a two-day tour of Goa from January 11 but had to postpone it due to preparations for the Republic Day programme in the national capital.

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time and asked to appear before the agency on January 18.

At an event, where he interacted with elderly pilgrims leaving for Dwarkadheesh in Gujarat, the AAP national convener was asked

about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons asking him to appear on Thursday in connection with the Delhi

excise policy linked money laundering case. “We will do whatever needs to be done according to the law,” he told reporters, in response to the query.

Earlier in the day, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had echoed similar views.