Wife pours boiling oil & chilli powder on sleeping husband

New Delhi: In a shocking domestic violence incident, a 28-year-old man sustained severe burn injuries after his wife allegedly poured hot oil over him and applied chilli powder while he slept in their Madangir residence in South Delhi.

Police were alerted following a PCR call received at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

The victim has been identified as Dinesh Kumar (28), son of Ram Lakhan, resident of Madangir, New Delhi.

According to police, the victim was initially admitted to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced medical care.

A case has been registered at PS Ambedkar Nagar, and a full-scale investigation is underway.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, 2025. Authorities received a medico-legal case (MLC) from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital reporting burn injuries sustained by Dinesh Kumar.

ASI Rajbir Singh, along with Constable Satya Narayan, rushed to the hospital, where they found the victim in

critical condition.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

During questioning at Safdarjung Hospital, Dinesh Kumar provided a harrowing account of the attack.

He stated that he lives with his wife, Sadhna, and their daughter at their Madangir residence. Around 3:15 AM, while asleep, he suddenly felt intense burning across his body.

Upon waking, he discovered hot oil had been poured over him. Kumar alleged that his wife was standing nearby holding red chilli powder, which she then threw over him while threatening to pour more oil if he raised an alarm.

Dinesh Kumar’s desperate cries for help alerted the landlord, who immediately arrived and contacted the victim’s brother-in-law.

The family member rushed him to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, where initial treatment was provided before he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital’s MLC confirmed scald burns caused by hot oil and chilli powder application. The victim was declared fit to give his statement, which was recorded by the investigating officer.

Based on the victim’s account, the MLC observations, and the scene circumstances, police registered a case under relevant sections at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

Both the Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been informed to inspect the residence and gather evidence.

Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with all aspects of the incident being thoroughly examined.

The incident has raised concerns about domestic violence in the capital. Authorities have urged neighbours and community members to remain vigilant and report

suspicious activity.

“Early intervention can prevent tragedies like this,” a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar continues to receive medical care at Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is being closely monitored.