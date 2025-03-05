Widespread night patrolling conducted

NEW DELHI: In a bid to boost law and order in the capital city, Delhi Police conducted an extensive night patrolling operation between 9 PM and 2 AM on Tuesday night. The high-intensity patrolling was spearheaded by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, who was accompanied by all top police officers, and they were out on the streets to gauge the city’s security situation.

The decision for night patrolling was made after a crucial meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top Delhi Police officials regarding the rising crime incidents in the capital. The meeting focused on the increasing cases of snatching, robberies, and gang-related activities, prompting authorities to take immediate action to boost public safety.

Delhi has seen a number of serious offences in the past few weeks, with concerns over public safety. Just last week, a 23-year-old student was stabbed in Dwarka near a metro station while attempting a robbery.

Another shocking instance was that of a businessman shot dead outside his shop by masked assailants in Karol Bagh. Cases of chain snatching and mobile snatching have also increased in South and Outer Delhi.

Throughout the night patrolling, police units were put on duty at sensitive points, highways, and crime hotspots throughout the city. Thorough vehicle checking was done to locate suspicious movements, and ground patrolling was heightened in principal market areas and residential colonies.

Talking about the initiative, a top police official said, “The idea of the operation is to gain the confidence of the public and give a clear message to criminals that Delhi Police is committed in its full sense to providing safety.” The patrolling campaign will continue, with Delhi Police planning surprise checks and raids to curb crime.