Why urban bodies are falling weaker?

New Delhi: Seasonal changes, rising pollution levels and modern lifestyles are increasingly testing the human immune system, particularly in urban centres such as Delhi. According to Dr. Uma Kumar, senior rheumatologist at AIIMS, a combination of environmental and biological factors including Vitamin D deficiency, chronic stress and prolonged exposure to air pollution can significantly weaken the body’s natural defence mechanisms.

Dr. Kumar explains that winters often lead to reduced exposure to sunlight, which directly affects the body’s ability to synthesise Vitamin D. This nutrient plays a crucial role in regulating immune responses. A persistent deficiency can leave individuals more vulnerable to infections and inflammatory conditions, while also aggravating autoimmune disorders, where the body mistakenly attacks its own tissues.

Air pollution further compounds the problem. Fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, penetrates deep into the lungs and enters the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation. “Long-term exposure to polluted air keeps the immune system in a constant state of alert,” Dr. Kumar notes, adding that this continuous stress can disrupt immune balance and reduce the body’s ability to respond effectively to genuine threats such as viruses and bacteria.

Mental stress is another silent contributor. High stress levels release hormones that suppress immune function over time. In densely populated cities, where long commutes,

noise and environmental degradation are routine, this psychological burden often goes unnoticed but has tangible physical consequences.

Dr. Kumar also points out that people living close to major roads face greater health risks. Studies have shown a higher incidence of inflammatory markers among those residing within short distances of busy traffic corridors, indicating early signs of immune dysfunction.

However, she stresses that the damage is not irreversible. Adequate nutrition, timely Vitamin D supplementation under medical supervision, regular physical activity and stress management can help restore immune balance. Reducing exposure to polluted environments and adopting preventive healthcare measures are equally important.

As Delhi continues to grapple with pollution and lifestyle-related health challenges, experts warn that immunity can no longer be taken for granted. The body, Dr. Kumar emphasises, is capable of protecting itself but only when given the right conditions to do so.