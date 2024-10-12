Why no action taken against health official accused of harassing doctor: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that no action has been taken against a health official who is accused of sexually harassing a lady doctor in a Delhi government hospital. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, questioned Lt Governor VK Saxena why no action was taken against the accused officer even though allegations against him were found to be correct. Singh said the woman doctor filed her complaint against the medical superintendent of the hospital in October 2023. After a delay of four months, a probe was started by an internal committee in March 2024, he claimed. "The internal committee in its probe found that the woman doctor's allegations against the officer were correct, yet no action was taken against him," he claimed further. The AAP leader demanded action against the health secretary of Delhi government and arrest of the accused officer.