Why Delhi’s pollution fixes keep failing: As the city gasps, so does livelihood

New Delhi: As a toxic haze once again blankets Delhi, residents find themselves trapped in a recurring nightmare, despite years of promises, policy experiments, and public awareness drives, the capital continues to choke. From cloud seeding and odd-even schemes to smog towers and water sprinklers, the city’s air-cleaning experiments have failed to clear the air, literally and figuratively.

Experts say the crisis is no longer about a lack of measures, but about their execution and sustainability. “Cloud seeding, odd-even, or sprinklers may sound impressive, but they are temporary fixes to a structural problem,” said environmental activist, Dr. Anjali Mathur. “We are battling an ecosystem failure, of transport, waste management, construction, and enforcement. Until that changes, these interventions will remain cosmetic.”

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 291 on November 4, an improvement compared to previous years but still in the “poor” category. For citizens, the smog isn’t just an environmental issue; it’s a blow to their health and livelihood. Street vendors, delivery riders, and construction workers are among the worst affected, forced to work long hours outdoors in toxic air. “We cannot afford to stay home. Breathing this air is part of our job,” said Ravi Kumar, a food delivery rider in South Delhi. “I can’t buy an air purifier. My house doesn’t even have space for one.”

One of the biggest promises to curb vehicular emissions has been improving public transport. While Delhi has 5,327 public buses, the city had told the Supreme Court in 2018 that it needs at least 11,000. “Unless you give people a reliable and safe alternative, they won’t leave their cars,” said transport expert Piyush Tandon. The limited fleet, coupled with poorly maintained buses and overcrowding, keeps commuters away.

Even where Metro lines exist, the lack of last-mile connectivity discourages public transport use. E-rickshaws and app-based options have tried to bridge the gap, but their unregulated operations often

create chaos. “You can’t expect people to take the Metro if they can’t reach it conveniently,”

said a Dwarka resident, Meenakshi Batra.

Dust remains one of Delhi’s most visible pollutants. Mechanised sweeping, paving of roadsides, and water sprinkling have helped in patches but remain inconsistently implemented. “Sprinklers and smog guns can only suppress dust for a few hours. The particles resurface as soon as vehicles start moving,” said Dr. R.K. Jain. Delhi produces more than 5,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste daily, but less than half reaches recycling plants.

Despite clear bylaws, enforcement remains weak. “Dust control is everyone’s job and no one’s priority,” said Jain. “Every construction site adds a thin layer of poison to the city’s air.”

Waste burning continues unabated in many parts of the city, especially in winter. Authorities say over a thousand teams are on the ground, but citizens report little deterrence. Providing clean heating alternatives could help, but few slum clusters have such access. “People burn waste to keep warm. It’s not ignorance, it’s survival,” said Sunita Devi, a waste worker in South Delhi.

Meanwhile, emission norms for thermal power plants and industries in NCR districts remain less stringent than those in Delhi. Experts warn that relaxed standards elsewhere offset local efforts.

As air purifiers run out of stock across markets, their price tags underscore the city’s inequity. “Clean air is now a luxury item,” said Dr. Mathur. “Most people living in smaller homes or informal settlements cannot afford purifiers or sealed windows. They breathe the city’s worst air every day.”

From congestion taxes to carpooling incentives, Delhi’s pollution plans look good on paper but falter in execution. The city’s fight against pollution needs coordination, not tokenism. Until cleaner fuels, better public transport, and stricter regional enforcement align, experts warn that Delhi will keep repeating the same cycle, short-term relief followed by long-term suffocation.

For now, as the smog thickens, Delhi’s residents continue to hold their breath, both literally and metaphorically.