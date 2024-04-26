Why 3-time elected CM being treated inhumanely, asks AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, has penned scathing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging continuous harassment and surveillance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.



Singh’s letters, demanding an end to what he described as “inhumane treatment,” highlight the purported 24-hour CCTV monitoring of Kejriwal by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the L-G’s office. Singh emphasised that such actions undermine democracy’s principles and violate Kejriwal’s fundamental rights.

Singh lambasted the authorities, stating, “The treatment being meted out to an elected chief minister is against the dignity and system of a democracy like India.” He accused the PMO and L-G of turning Tihar Jail into a “torture chamber” for Kejriwal, emphasising the purported surveillance as “disgusting, criminal, and inhuman.”

Regarding Kejriwal’s struggle to receive insulin, Singh questioned, “Why is the three-time elected Chief Minister being treated inhumanely?” He highlighted Kejriwal’s governance achievements, including free education, healthcare, electricity, and water supply, juxtaposing them against

the alleged mistreatment.

Singh’s missive to PM Modi invoked the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s plea for a healthy democratic environment, urging Modi to compete with Kejriwal through constructive work instead of intimidation. He wrote, “If you want to compete with Kejriwal then build a school like him, build a hospital, provide free electricity, and water and do politics of work.”

In his letter to the L-G, Singh condemned the purported surveillance as a violation of constitutional rights and urged him to refrain from partisan politics. “You are not holding a post of any political party;

hence you should not be influenced by it,” Singh wrote, appealing to the L-G’s sense of humanity. Singh’s letter concluded with a plea for Kejriwal’s humane treatment in jail, emphasising his popularity among Delhi’s residents.