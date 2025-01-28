WHO proj adds stress to Anna Nagar’s struggling community

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Anna Nagar area in the Jangpura constituency is facing severe sanitation and sewage problems despite promises of free electricity and water from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The situation has worsened to the point where residents fear losing their homes due to the ongoing construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) building, which has only added to the

community’s concerns.

The area, often referred to as the “Dharavi of Delhi,” is grappling with a lack of proper sewage systems and overflowing garbage.

The sewage canals, often filled with chemicals, run alongside almost every home in Anna Nagar, and the area starts and ends with piles of uncollected waste.

A grocery store owner, speaking on behalf of the residents, shared his frustration with Millennium Post, saying, “The government made free electricity and free water promises, but we still face garbage issues. The residents are afraid of losing their homes because of the WHO building construction.”

The lack of proper sewage management is a daily challenge for those living in Anna Nagar. “Before entering any house, the owner first has to cross the sewage canal to enter their own house,” said a 60-year-old doctor who resides in the area. His words reflect the severity of the situation, with many families being forced to navigate through open sewage to reach their homes. The presence of harmful chemicals in the canals exacerbates the already unsanitary living conditions.

Despite the AAP government’s attempts to address some of the residents’ basic needs by providing free utilities, the residents are still struggling with the most pressing issue, the uncleaned environment surrounding them.

While some have appreciated the government’s initiatives on water and electricity, many feel these promises are not enough to tackle the more urgent concerns that impact their daily lives.

The construction of the WHO building in the area has further added to the residents’ anxiety. Many fear that they might lose their homes due to the ongoing development, making it a source of constant stress for families. “We don’t know if our homes will still exist after the WHO project is completed,” one local resident said, highlighting the uncertainty that looms over the community. In addition to the sewage and garbage issues, the residents of Anna Nagar are left questioning the government’s commitment to their well-being.

Many feel that political promises and reforms are insufficient in addressing the daily struggles they face. While some residents support the AAP government, their support is not unconditional. “Our votes depend on the work, development, and the promises that the political leaders make,” another resident explained. As the situation in Anna Nagar continues to deteriorate, the government’s failure to provide a permanent solution to the area’s sanitation problems remains a key issue.

Residents are left hoping that the government will take immediate steps to ensure that their homes are not only safe from potential demolition but also free from the health hazards.