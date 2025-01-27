Which way is the auto drivers’ weight?

New Delhi: Auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi are more than just voters; they are critical to election campaigns. With their vehicles plastered with political posters and equipped with loudspeakers broadcasting campaign slogans, they become mobile billboards for political parties and form a unique bridge between them and the electorate. As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vie for their support, the focus remains on promises of welfare schemes, ranging from life insurance and accident cover to free education for their children and financial assistance for daughters’ weddings. But what truly matters to auto drivers before they cast their vote?

Over the years, auto drivers have been a reliable voter base for AAP, playing a pivotal role in its victories in 2013, 2015, and 2020. However, their demands go beyond campaign promises. Many seek solutions to longstanding issues, including housing, subsidies for transitioning to cleaner fuels, and addressing the Supreme Court order from 2011 that capped the number of three-seater auto rickshaws in Delhi at 100,000.

“We campaign for political parties, but our votes go to those who remember us after winning,” said Rakesh, an auto driver. Rakesh Singh, who has driven autos for over 20 years, praised some of AAP’s initiatives. “They waived DIMS and fitness fees and extended the validity of clearance certificates from one to two years,” he said. However, Singh expressed frustration over increased fines under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act (2019). “These fines and frequent trips to government offices have made our lives harder,” he added.

A recent decision by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reduce parking fees for autorickshaw drivers at Delhi’s railway stations has been well-received. The move followed a request by the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and reflects BJP’s attempt to appeal to this community.

For many auto drivers, the competition from app-based services like Ola and Uber, as well as e-rickshaws, has severely impacted their earnings. “Earlier, we earned Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a day. Now, even after working all day, we barely make Rs 500,” lamented Kishan Kumar, an auto driver for the past decade. “There are bike taxis, e-rickshaws, and free bus rides for women. What’s left for us? Why spend so much on getting an auto and a license?” he questioned.

Parking woes and alleged harassment by traffic police add to their grievances. Many drivers feel neglected, and their frustrations are beginning to shape their political allegiances.

Shifting loyalties

Some drivers are contemplating a shift from AAP to BJP. Ravi, an auto driver, shared his perspective: “Some of us feel BJP’s schemes offer better benefits. Also, when Kejriwal disrespects our national leaders or religion, it angers us.”

Others, like Rajendra Kumar, are more vocal in their discontent. “In the past decade, AAP has destroyed our lives. Free bus rides for women have snatched our customers. We face fines for parking and resting. Why should we vote for them? It’s time for change,” he said.

Both AAP and BJP recognise the significance of auto drivers in the electoral landscape. While AAP highlights its past achievements, BJP’s recent moves to address drivers’ concerns may sway some votes. For auto drivers, the upcoming election isn’t just about promises but about which party will truly prioritise their struggles and livelihoods.