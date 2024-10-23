When I was in jail, BJP tried to destroy Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a vibrant ‘padyatra’ through Mehrauli, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly attempting to undermine Delhi’s development while he was imprisoned. Kejriwal’s remarks came amidst enthusiastic support from locals, reflecting their approval of his leadership.

Kejriwal asserted that the BJP had resorted to obstructing essential services in the capital. “When I was in jail, the BJP tried to destroy Delhi. They stopped road repairs, sewer cleaning, and disrupted water and medicine supplies,” he stated. He expressed confidence that, despite the BJP’s tactics, “No need to worry, I am back in action and Delhi is back on track.”

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Kejriwal noted the transformation in Delhi’s power supply, claiming, “Before AAP came to power, Delhi used to see eight hours of power cuts, now you get 24x7 free electricity.” He warned that if the BJP regained

power, the Capital could face “10-hour long power cuts,” along with increased electricity prices. The AAP leader also addressed the issue of water billing, assuring residents that “I will waive all incorrect water bills if BJP comes to power, they will make you pay them.” Kejriwal emphasised the importance of his administration’s initiatives, particularly the establishment of Mohalla Clinics and the provision of free

medical treatment, stating that “people receive free medical treatment, including surgeries, and access to free medicines in government hospitals.”