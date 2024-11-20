Wheelchair-bound, elderly woman rescued from building fire in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An elderly, wheelchair-bound woman trapped on the terrace of a four-storey building was rescued after a fire broke out, police said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online where the building could be seen engulfed in fire and the fire tenders were trying to bring the flames under control.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on the ground floor and soon engulfed the whole building in north Delhi’s Shakti Nagar area.

The fire in a building in north Delhi’s Shakti Nagar is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The chemicals and furniture in the building caused the fire to spread quickly.

While residents escaped, a 76-year-old woman was trapped on the terrace.

Police, led by Inspector Ramesh Kaushik, rescued her despite thick smoke. In a video message, the woman thanked the officers for saving her.