WhatsApp group aids transport dept tackle bus breakdown issue

NEW DELHI: To deal with frequent bus breakdowns that choke traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police and the transport department have created a WhatsApp group for swift removal of the stranded vehicles.

With 70 officials on board, the group attempts to ensure smooth traffic on any road stretch where a bus breaks down. Set up in September, the group -- Break Down Management -- is already delivering results with officials noticing that the average time for attending breakdowns declined since its formation.

According to a senior traffic police officer who is a member of this group, if a bus broke down earlier, the process of locating it and sending a mechanic for repairs would take hours.

It was mandatory that the mechanics were from the same depot as the bus. This caused delays in the mechanic reaching the breakdown spot if it was far from the depot.

After the WhatsApp group was formed, the transport department changed its strategy and started sending help from the depot nearest to the breakdown spot.

Once the repair work is done, the official concerned updates the status of breakdown in the group.

“With this group, it becomes easier for us to identify and locate the place of breakdown. Our ground staff immediately alerts us and we put a photo of the bus with the driver’s contact on the group,” a traffic assistant commissioner of police who is also a member of this group said.

Depot managers in a dedicated WhatsApp group receive instant updates on bus breakdowns, allowing the closest manager to dispatch assistance quickly. Traffic personnel manage the flow until repairs are completed, which is also shared on the group. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary reported that this coordination has significantly reduced response times, enhancing transport efficiency. Data from Delhi Traffic Police shows a sharp rise in breakdowns, averaging 79 per day between July 2022 and June 2023, with 5,309 incidents in April alone. Ageing CNG buses, prone to overheating and short circuits, are key contributors to the issue.