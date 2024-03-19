What did you do for Delhi in 10 years? AAP leader asks BJP MPs

New Delhi: AAP’s senior leader and Delhi Cabinet minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, demanding transparency on the performance of its seven MPs over the past decade.



Bharadwaj’s critique centered on the absence of BJP MPs during critical times when Delhi faced numerous challenges. He questioned, “Where were these 7 MPs in the last 10 years when the Delhiites needed them the most?”

He highlighted various issues plaguing the capital, including the sealing of thousands of shops and businesses, demolition drives rendering hundreds of thousands homeless, and escalating crime rates. Bharadwaj criticised the BJP MPs for their inaction, stating, “Did even a single MP of the BJP stand up to stop the bulldozers that carried out demolition?”

He emphasised the lack of intervention from BJP representatives in addressing these pressing issues.

Moreover, Bharadwaj called out the BJP’s failure to improve law and order and tackle rising instances of crime. “What did these MPs do to improve the functioning of the police?” he questioned, citing incidents of brutal crimes and drug trafficking. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharadwaj accused the BJP MPs of neglecting the oxygen shortage crisis in Delhi. He remarked, “Did the BJP MPs get oxygen from the Centre when Delhiites were dying?” implying a lack of initiative from the ruling party’s representatives to alleviate the suffering of Delhi’s residents.

The AAP leader also criticised the BJP MPs for their alleged inaction regarding water scarcity issues, particularly during Haryana’s disruptions in the water supply to Delhi. “Did these MPs from Delhi ever take up the issue with the chief minister of Haryana or raise it in the Parliament?” he questioned, highlighting the failure to address fundamental challenges faced by the city.

In conclusion, Bharadwaj demanded accountability from the BJP, urging them to issue a white paper detailing the accomplishments of their seven MPs in Delhi over the past decade. He asserted that the BJP should not seek votes without providing a transparent account of their performance.