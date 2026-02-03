Wetland conservation rooted in traditional knowledge: Experts

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) marked World Wetlands Day 2026 at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park (YBP) on Sunday, underscoring the ecological and cultural significance of wetlands in sustaining urban life and mitigating climate risks.

The event, held at the park’s amphitheatre near a restored wetland, was organised around the global theme “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage”. Speakers emphasised that wetland conservation has long been embedded in traditional practices and is not merely a contemporary environmental concern.

Over 350 participants, including students from several Delhi University colleges, researchers, academicians, UPSC aspirants, journalists, nature enthusiasts, representatives of local communities and DDA officials, attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, DDA Vice-Chairman Dr. N. Saravana Kumar highlighted the importance of land management and urban governance in protecting cities from natural disasters such as floods. He noted that nearly 15 per cent of Delhi’s geographical area comprises DDA-managed parks open to the public, and said the seven biodiversity parks developed by DDA in collaboration with the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE), University of Delhi, were significantly improving the city’s environmental health. He also referred to efforts to remove encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains and develop ecological spaces such as Baansera and Asita parks.

Professor C.R. Babu, ecologist and founder of the biodiversity parks initiative, warned that more than 87% of the world’s wetlands have been lost, stressing that rivers originate from wetlands and that their degradation threatens planetary survival.

