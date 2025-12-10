Western Sydney University to set up first India campus in Noida

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Tuesday formalised its partnership with Western Sydney University (WSU) to establish the Australian university’s first India campus in Noida. The agreement, signed at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, marks the state’s first foreign university campus and strengthens Indo–Australian cooperation in higher education.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders from the Governments of Australia and Uttar Pradesh, including Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development and Corporation, and MP Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education.

Representing Australia were The Honourable Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education, and senior academic officials from WSU, including Vice Chancellor Professor George Williams and Provost Professor Deborah Sweeney.

GNIDA has leased 40,000 sq ft for the new campus, which will offer programs in Business Analytics, Marketing, Data Science, Sustainable Water Futures, and Agriculture in its first phase. MBA programs in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Supply Chain Management will follow in the second year.

“The partnership reflects global confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s development agenda and will expand opportunities for youth, especially girls,” said Awanish Awathi.

Alok Kumar described the collaboration as pivotal to aligning academic offerings with the state’s rapidly evolving innovation and industrial ecosystem.

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare called the initiative a milestone in bilateral cooperation, while WSU Vice Chancellor Professor Williams said Greater Noida was a natural choice due to its infrastructure, connectivity, and growing innovation landscape.

The event concluded with a formal document exchange between Western Sydney University and GNIDA, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration shaped around education, research, and future-ready skills.