West Delhi: Man dies after violent clash with Kafilla Dhaba owners

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested the owners of the Kafilla Dhaba for killing a 29-year-old customer following a violent altercation over delayed order in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area early Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Harneet Singh Sachdeva (29) and the arrested owners of the Dhaba were identified as Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula.

According to the police reports, the information was received from a local hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, stating that a man had been brought in by his friends but was declared dead upon arrival. Local law enforcement responded promptly, initiating an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited Kafilla Dhaba

late at night.

Reportedly, Sachdeva placed an order at the dhaba, but a delay in service led to a heated argument between him and the restaurant staff.

The situation escalated when the staff contacted the restaurant’s owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, for assistance. Witnesses reported that the Narula brothers arrived at the scene accompanied by several others, resulting in a physical confrontation between them, Sachdeva, and his friends.

The altercation quickly turned violent, and Sachdeva sustained severe injuries during the brawl. Sachdeva’s friends rushed him to the hospital, but despite their efforts, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The exact cause of death is pending the post-mortem results. Police have apprehended the Narula brothers. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to identify other potential suspects involved in the fight.

The police are also probing how the dhaba was operating during late hours, as the timing of the incident has raised questions about the legality of its operations.