West Delhi: AAP, BJP highlight their campaign agendas & strategies

NEW DELHI: The West Delhi constituency is the largest constituency in Delhi. Concerns raised by the electorate encompass various issues, including crime, inflation, traffic congestion, unauthorised colonies, roadside makeshift shelters, and notably, challenges related to waste disposal and sewage management.



With a voter base of 25.7 lakh, the demographic breakdown of the constituency, highlights the presence of diverse communities such as OBCs, Punjabis, Sikhs, SCs, Brahmins, Jats, Muslims, Vaish, Yadavs, and a notable population of Poorvanchali voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma of the BJP served as its representative, securing 60.05 per cent of the votes.

In the West Delhi electoral race, Kamaljeet Sehrawat represents the BJP, distinguished as the sole woman among the party’s general secretaries in Delhi. Known for her extensive engagement and varied roles within the Delhi BJP and the MCD, including Mayor of the South MCD from 2017 to 2018.

Mahabal Mishra, the eldest among the AAP nominees at 70, stands as their candidate, boasting deep-rooted political experience, having served as a West Delhi MP and thrice as an MLA under the Congress ticket.

Millennium Post interviewed Kamaljeet Sehrawat from the BJP as well as Mahabal Mishra from the AAP. Excerpts:

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the BJP candidate from West Delhi





What guiding principles do you intend to uphold throughout your campaign for the upcoming elections?

A: My motto is to lead with vision, dedication, and meticulous planning.

Q: Could you outline the pivotal issues that underpin your candidacy and fervour within the BJP?

A: I am passionate about improving parks and sports facilities in villages of West Delhi, addressing issues in unauthorised colonies, executing and promoting awareness about PM Modi’s initiatives through information centres, and enhancing last-mile connectivity via metro.

Q: How do you evaluate the prevalent challenges concerning waste management and sewage systems in the West Delhi constituency?

A: Areas like Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Tagore Garden and more face significant challenges with garbage and sewage, demanding consistent attention. I’ve previously worked on spreading awareness and provided infrastructure during my tenure as mayor. Changing mindsets is crucial to addressing these issues effectively.

Q: Given your experience within the MCD, if elected, how do you plan to leverage this background differently to effect change?

A: Transitioning from a requesting role to an authoritative position will enable more effective action. Having witnessed policy execution first-hand, I aim to bring practical insights to policymaking, facilitating substantial change.

Q: What distinguishes you from your competitors, particularly in light of your extensive municipal corporation experience?

A: My extensive experience in the corporation (MCD) is fundamental. I believe successful public representation requires this background.

Q: In response to criticisms of religious polarisation within the BJP, how do you address such allegations and affirm your commitment to inclusivity?

A: The BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, has not just undertaken initiatives like the Ram Mandir but also ensured reforms like ending triple talaq, promoting inclusivity and welfare without religious bias. These achievements should not be politicised along religious lines.

Q: How do you propose to tackle safety concerns, particularly for women, in areas vulnerable to crime and illegal activities?

A: The AAP’s excise policy has empowered illegal elements, contributing to drug and alcohol-related crimes. I am committed to eradicating these evils and ensuring women’s safety as a top priority.

Q: Some critics suggest that BJP candidates rely heavily on Prime Minister Modi’s popularity. Why do you believe you deserve the electorate’s support based on your individual merits?

A: I stand on a strong leadership foundation, devoid of nepotism and divisiveness. Our track record of ten years and respect for PM Modi’s work are complemented by my individual merits, making me a deserving candidate.

Mahabal Mishra, the AAP candidate from West Delhi

What guiding principle do you adhere to as an individual candidate?

A: My motto is “Kaam kiya tha, kaam karenge, jann jann ka sammaan karenge.”

Q: Could you elaborate on the key issues driving your candidacy and shaping your priorities?

A: My top priorities are establishing a West Delhi education campus for Delhi University, improving healthcare by adding more hospitals, expanding the metro network connectivity, addressing the pressing parking issues in Delhi, and opening a skill development centre.

Q: What strategies do you propose to address the persistent challenges of sewage and garbage management in West Delhi?

A: It’s unfortunate that such issues persist because I’ve previously attempted to allocate funds to cover sewage in various areas. If elected, I’ll prioritise resolving these challenges.

Q: In light of concerns regarding women’s safety, what initiatives do you plan to implement if elected?

A: While I commend Arvind Kejriwal’s initiative to install CCTV cameras for women’s safety, I’ll also ensure close coordination with local law enforcement agencies to address safety concerns.

Q: What motivated your transition from the Congress party to the BJP, and subsequently to the AAP?

A: Circumstances led me to join AAP initially. However, my allegiance lies with whichever party is committed to serving the people best. My focus is on uplifting the underprivileged, as seen in the growth trajectory of those from impoverished backgrounds in unauthorised colonies of New Delhi.

Q: Why should voters select you over your opponent, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who emphasises her municipal corporation experience?

A: Firstly I think BJP’s divisive politics are very harmful. Moreover, I believe my extensive experience, including serving in the army, being an MP, and being a DDA member for 12 years, positions me as a visionary in policy making, which is essential for addressing the complex challenges we face.