West African kingpin nabbed in Rs 100 crore Drug Bust

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled a sprawling international drug syndicate led by a West African kingpin, recovering narcotics worth over Rs 100 crore in the global market.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

According to the police, the meticulously coordinated operation led to the arrest of five foreign nationals and seizure of 2.7 kg of pure cocaine, over 1 kg of MDMA, and more than 1 kg of ganja, alongside multiple fake passports, identity documents, Rs 2.07 lakh in cash, and a Honda City car. The syndicate, headed by Nigerian national Callistus alias Kalis, operated across continents, with links in Malaysia, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK.

The network functioned like a call center, receiving drug orders via WhatsApp and deploying delivery boys through a food app-style model.

Initial investigations began on June 13, when a courier parcel containing 895g MDMA was intercepted at Moti Nagar, exposing an international trail.

Further intelligence led to the arrest of Cameroonian national Kameni Philipp with 2 kg cocaine. His confession revealed the operation’s Indian command structure and its links to Callistus. Subsequent raids resulted in the arrests of syndicate members Koulaie Philippe, Godwin John alias Adore, Kelechi Chikwe alias Victor, and Ibe Chinedu Austin alias Elinwa.

These operatives functioned in tiered roles, collecting, adulterating, and distributing drugs while managing encrypted

communications and laundering money through a hawala-style system.