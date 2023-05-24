‘We’ll get justice soon’: To mark a month of protest, top wrestlers hold candlelight march at India Gate

New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers who have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held a candle march at India Gate on Tuesday. The protestors took out a candlelight march to mark the completion of a month of their fight for justice.



The Delhi Police made elaborate arrangements from Jantar Mantar to India Gate in view of a candlelight march to be held on Tuesday evening by the wrestlers protesting against the wrestling federation chief to mark the completion of a month of their fight for justice.

The police has neither officially given nor denied permission to the protesters to hold the candlelight march at Jantar Mantar. A senior police officer said around 500 protesters are expected to join the march.

The police has arranged vehicles for the protesters to be taken to India Gate. “The protesting wrestlers are planning to hold the march around 5 pm at India Gate. According to the wrestlers, around 500 protesters are expected to join the march. We have arranged vehicles for them. They can also go in their own vehicles, but the police will escort them to the destination and bring them back to Jantar Mantar,” a senior officer said.

“We will do our best to ensure that the event goes off peacefully,” he added. The police said the candlelight march at India Gate could also lead to traffic congestion. “We will deploy our traffic staff at India Gate. We already have our staff deployed there since the area often witnesses traffic congestion, especially in the evening. We might suggest diversions at one or two points to ensure a smooth flow of traffic,” a senior traffic police official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid Mansingh Road and the C-Hexagon and plan their travel for ISBTs, railway stations and the airport accordingly. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat said, “I am so overwhelmed by the support of the thousands of people who assembled at India Gate. We will get justice soon.” Bajrang Punia said: “The maha panchayat is going to be held under the leadership of women and youth near the new Parliament building. We’ve taken the decision because this is a fight for integrity and respect of women. The khap panchayats will also lend their support but this protest will be led by

the women.

Gurkirat, a first-year DU student and a member of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch told Millennium Post, “We are here to support women wrestlers and how they are denying justice in spite of getting medals for the country.”

(With inputs from PTI)