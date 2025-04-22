‘We’ll fix you outside court’: Convict threatens judge

NEW DELHI: After a courtroom outburst, a judge in Delhi has documented serious allegations of threats and harassment from a convict and his counsel following a conviction order in a cheque bounce case. According to her judicial order dated April 5, the accused reacted with rage upon hearing the verdict and verbally abused her in open court, using offensive and misogynistic language aimed at her mother.

The judge stated that both the convict and his lawyer, identified as Athul Kumar, pressured her to resign and acquit the accused. She further alleged they issued threats, including to file a complaint against her and force her resignation if she did not reverse her decision.

In response, the judge recommended appropriate action be initiated against the convict before the National Commission for Women (NCW) for issuing threats and harassment. She also directed that a showcause notice be served to Kumar, asking him to explain in writing his conduct and why he should not face criminal contempt proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

Three days after the incident, the judge sentenced the 63-year-old convict—described as a retired government teacher with three unemployed sons—to 22 months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6.65 lakh. The convict’s counsel had sought leniency, citing his client’s age and financial responsibilities.

In her April 5 order, the judge referred the matter to the principal district and sessions judge of the South West district in Dwarka, requesting it be escalated to the Delhi High Court for appropriate action concerning the incident that occurred on April 2.

The case underscores growing concerns about courtroom decorum and the safety of judicial officers, particularly when dealing with contentious cases involving financial disputes. The High Court will now decide whether to initiate contempt proceedings against the counsel for alleged

misconduct in court.