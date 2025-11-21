Welcome area: Two caught for trying to rob cash collection agent

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly attempting to rob a cash collection agent in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The police recovered Rs 4.47 lakh and the motorcycle used in the crime.

“The incident was reported on November 18 when the victim, Himanshu, was carrying the company’s cash to deposit it in a bank. On reaching the 100-foot road, two motorcycle-borne men intercepted him and tried to snatch his bag,” said the police officer.

He further said the public present at the scene intervened immediately and tried to stop the accused from fleeing. The duo managed to escape, leaving their motorcycle behind.

Based on Himanshu’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 309 (6) (robbery), 317 (2) (stolen property) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS, and further investigation was launched.

Police traced the suspects to Kartar Nagar and arrested Shivam (24) and Ashutosh Kashyap (22). They allegedly admitted to targeting the victim after learning he routinely carried company cash. Further investigation is underway.