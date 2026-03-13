Wedding planners warn catering costs might rise

NEW DELHI: Delhi-NCR’s lavish wedding feasts, known for large biryani cauldrons and live cooking stations, rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders.

However, recent supply disruptions have raised concerns among planners and caterers, who warn that catering costs could rise by around 10 to 20 per cent if the situation persists.

Mohsin Khan of Vivah Luxury Weddings said large events require a steady supply of cylinders for bulk cooking and live counters. “Many vendors say their stock lasts only two to four days. We are already seeing discussions about simpler menus, fewer live stations and price hikes of around 10 to 15 per cent,” he said.

Sangeeta, a South Delhi wedding planner, said catering makes up a major share of wedding budgets. “If the issue continues, catering costs could rise by 10 to 20 per

cent,” she noted.

Another planner said outdoor weddings may be affected more as caterers depend almost entirely on LPG cylinders, unlike hotels that often have piped gas. Vendors said rising commercial LPG prices—from around Rs 1,700–1,800 earlier to nearly Rs 3,000 in some cases—could push per-plate costs higher if supplies remain irregular.