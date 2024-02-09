Wedding dispute turns fatal: 1 killed, 3 arrested

New Delhi: A dispute at a wedding celebration turned deadly, resulting in the death of one property dealer and the arrest of three others, Delhi Police said on Thursday.



The police received information about the incident through a PCR call at Welcome Police Station. The arrested accused were identified as Akshat Manish Sharma (21), Karan Singh (29), and Sajan Manish (32), all residents of Welcome.

The altercation broke out over a petty issue during the wedding ceremony, with the accused and the victims all in attendance. The police’s swift action has led to the apprehension of the three main suspects, all of whom have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. The victim, Rahul, a property dealer from Pradhan Colony, Burari, succumbed to a gunshot wound after being hit in the chest during a confrontation at the marriage ceremony.

The initial charge under Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been escalated to Section 302 (Murder) following Rahul’s death. Sumit Kumar, also a property dealer, was the intended target of the attack but escaped with a minor injury to his neck. The complaint leading to the arrests was filed by Kumar, who cited an old enmity with one of the accused as the motive behind the assault.

The accused, Akshat Manish Sharma, Karan Singh, and Sajan Manish, are currently in police custody, with a semi-automatic pistol and two rounds of ammunition recovered from Sharma. The police are still on the lookout for a fourth suspect, Sonu Chawla, believed to be involved in

the incident.