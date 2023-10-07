Web series-inspired fake currency racket busted

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) cartel, leading to the arrest of five key members, including the alleged mastermind.



The operation also resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of counterfeit currency, along with raw materials, equipment, and vehicles associated with the illegal trade, officials informed on Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Sakoor Mohammad (25), Shiv Lal (30), Himanshu Jain (47), Lokesh Yadav (28), and Sanjay Godara (22), all residents of different parts of Rajasthan.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP Crime Branch, stated that Sakoor Mohammad is believed to be the mastermind behind the syndicate. Inspired by the recently premiered web series “FARZI” on Amazon Prime Videos, Sakoor Mohammad and his associates set up a counterfeiting operation in Ajmer, Rajasthan. With his background as a painter, he possessed the knowledge to handle chemicals and inks used in printing counterfeit currency.

During the operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch recovered high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). All the seized notes were in the denomination of Rs 500. Additionally, the police seized raw materials and equipment used for counterfeiting, including printers, watermarks, laminators, chemicals, ink, and more.

These materials were discovered at a rented house in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Mobile handsets with SIM cards and two cars, allegedly used for trafficking FICN, were also confiscated, Yadav confirmed.

This operation is a significant step in curbing the circulation of counterfeit currency in Delhi and its neighbouring states, safeguarding national security and financial stability. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is under process, Yadav added.