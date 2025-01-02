‘Weapons planted’: Court grants bail to man booked in Arms Act

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to a man arrested for possessing illegal arms pointing out the possibility of the weapons being planted on him.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Medha Arya was hearing the bail plea of Ajay alias “Totla” against whom Delhi Police crime branch had registered a case under the Arms Act.

In an order dated December 24, the court noted the argument of the accused’s counsel that illegal arms were planted on his client.

The court noted the FIR, according to which the investigating officer (IO) had received information about apprehending Ajay at around 11 pm on December 11,

but he had already been held at around 10.41 pm the same day.

The counsel had informed about the development earlier to the duty magistrate, who directed the station house officer concerned to file a detailed report, which wasn’t filed, the court said.

“This circumstance fortifies the arguments of the accused that the recovery was planted upon him. Even if the recovery is considered genuine since it has been already effected, no purpose shall be served by detaining the accused in custody any further,” the court said.

Going by the IO’s reply, the court said the accused’s custodial interrogation was not required and granted him bail on a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 20,000 each.

The man was directed to join the investigation when required, and not hamper the probe.