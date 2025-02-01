Weapons, liquor seized as police enforce MCC

NEW DELHI: In preparation for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, East Delhi Police have ramped up enforcement under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), registering significant arrests and recoveries. Authorities have arrested 17 individuals in a crackdown on illicit liquor supply, seizing 8,819 quarters of liquor and 72 beer bottles, valued at Rs 4.7 lakh.

Nine cases under the Arms Act were registered, leading to the arrest of nine individuals and the seizure of weapons, including a pistol and knives. The drug war intensified, with 23 cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, resulting in the arrest of 24 individuals and the seizure of 4.665 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 1.89 crore. Additionally, Rs 17.84 lakh in cash was seized during picket checks. Police also executed 340 non-bailable warrants and arrested 23 individuals for defacement.