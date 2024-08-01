We will not let students’ safety be compromised, says Atishi

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a sweeping plan to regulate coaching institutes across the city, driven by recent student complaints and a tragic incident in Rajinder Nagar. This move comes as a response to the growing concerns about inadequate infrastructure, arbitrary fees, and unsafe conditions faced by UPSC aspirants.



On Wednesday, Delhi Education minister Atishi visited the site of the Rajinder Nagar tragedy, where a recent safety lapse had caused considerable distress among students. Addressing the students directly, Atishi

vowed that the government would take all necessary actions to ensure their safety.

“We will not let students’ safety be compromised,” she asserted during her visit. “Strict action will be taken against all responsible officers, senior or junior, as soon as the investigation is completed; no one will be spared.”

The Rajinder Nagar incident, which underscored the severe lapses in safety protocols, has spurred the Delhi government into immediate action. Atishi’s visit to the site aimed to reassure students and to gather firsthand accounts of the issues they are facing. In response to the tragedy, the junior engineer of the MCD has been dismissed and the assistant engineer suspended. Atishi promised that further disciplinary actions would follow once the investigation concludes.

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, the Delhi government is set to introduce the ‘Coaching Institute Regulation Act,’ designed to tackle irregularities and enforce better standards within coaching centers. This legislative move aims to curb the high fees charged by these institutes and address issues related to rent, brokerage, facilities, and overall student safety.

“The new law will cover important issues like rent, brokerage, facilities, and security of students,” Atishi explained. She further noted that ten student representatives would be involved in the drafting process to ensure the law meets their needs and concerns.

The government is also committed to improving study resources and conditions for students. As part of the interim measures, libraries and reading rooms will be established in major coaching hubs across Delhi, funded by the Mayor’s fund. “Government libraries/reading rooms will be built in big coaching hubs of Delhi from the Mayor’s fund,”

Atishi said, aiming to provide better study environments for students who currently face inadequate facilities.

Earlier on Wednesday, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat, where Cabinet ministers, including Atishi, Gopal Rai, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, as well as Mayor Shelly Oberoi, met with UPSC aspirants to discuss their grievances. The students highlighted several issues, including the lack of infrastructure in coaching institutes, arbitrary rent hikes, and increased fees. The meeting was part of a broader effort to incorporate student feedback into the legislative process.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasised the importance of understanding students’ perspectives in crafting effective regulations. “It is important for us to know the opinion of the students on an important issue like making laws regarding coaching institutes so that laws can be made accordingly,” he said. Minister Gopal Rai echoed this sentiment, stressing the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards safety violations. “The way the safety of students was put at stake in the coaching institute will not be tolerated,” Rai declared. He assured that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi also reinforced the government’s commitment to enforcing rules and ensuring the safety of students.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the Delhi government’s announcement of bringing a Coaching Institute Regulation Act is deceptive.