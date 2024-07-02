We will not bow before your politics of vendetta: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh Monday accused the NDA government of indulging in politics of vendetta, and asserted it will not work against his party as “we will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces”.

Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s address, Singh said, “Whatever you are doing with our chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal), it would not benefit you. We will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces.”

The Aam Aadmi Party will fight back and win, he said, adding he is not deterred by the six months he had to spend in jail and he is now

back in the House to speak and raise issues again.